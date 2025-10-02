On a weekend trip to the countryside, Laura miraculously survives a car crash. Physically unhurt but deeply shaken, she is taken in by a local woman who witnessed the accident and now cares for Laura with motherly devotion. When her husband and adult son also give up their initial resistance to Laura's presence, the four of them slowly build up some family-like routine. But soon they can no longer ignore their past...
CountryGermany
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year2025
World premiere2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025
Lithuania
N13
Worldwide Gross$548,485
ProductionSchramm Film Koerner & Weber, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), ARTE
Also known as
Miroirs No. 3, Mirrors No. 3, Espejos N° 3, Miroirs III. Barka na oceanie, Miroirs nº 3, Miroirs nr 3: En båt på oceanen, Отражения # 3