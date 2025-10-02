Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mirrors No. 3
1 poster
Going 1
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Mirrors No. 3

Mirrors No. 3

Miroirs No. 3
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 1
Not going 0

Synopsis

On a weekend trip to the countryside, Laura miraculously survives a car crash. Physically unhurt but deeply shaken, she is taken in by a local woman who witnessed the accident and now cares for Laura with motherly devotion. When her husband and adult son also give up their initial resistance to Laura's presence, the four of them slowly build up some family-like routine. But soon they can no longer ignore their past...
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 October 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $548,485
Production Schramm Film Koerner & Weber, Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF), ARTE
Also known as
Miroirs No. 3, Mirrors No. 3, Espejos N° 3, Miroirs III. Barka na oceanie, Miroirs nº 3, Miroirs nr 3: En båt på oceanen, Отражения # 3
Director
Christian Petzold
Christian Petzold
Cast
Paula Beer
Paula Beer
Barbara Auer
Matthias Brandt
Matthias Brandt
Enno Trebs
Christian Koerner
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more