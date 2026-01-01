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Poster of Murder at Yellowstone City
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Murder at Yellowstone City
5.4

Murder at Yellowstone City

, 2022
Murder at Yellowstone City
USA / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of Murder at Yellowstone City
5.4

Synopsis

A former slave who arrives in Yellowstone City, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looking for a place to call home. On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold - and is murdered.

Cast

Isaiah Mustafa
Isaiah Mustafa
Cicero
Zach McGowan
Zach McGowan
Robert Dunnigan
Thomas Jane
Thomas Jane
Thaddeus Murphy
Gabriel Byrne
Gabriel Byrne
Sheriff Jim Ambrose
John Ales
John Ales
Mickey O'Hare
Aimee Garcia
Aimee Garcia
Isabel Santos
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss
Edgar Blake
Lew Temple
Lew Temple
David Harding
Nat Wolff
Nat Wolff
Jimmy Abrose Jr.
Ron Garritson
Owen McCray
Director Richard Gray
Writer Eric Belgau
Composer Mel Elias, Armando Ortega Jr.
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2022
Budget $7,000,000
Production f8 Films, Yellow Brick Films, SkyWolf Media
Also known as
Murder at Yellowstone City, Asesinato en Yellowstone, Assassinat a Yellowstone, Assassinato em Yellowstone, Mord in Yellowstone City, Έγκλημα στο Γιέλοουστοουν, Убийство в Йеллоустон-Сити, 머더 앳 옐로스톤 시티, Murder At Emigrant Gulch

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Cicero You know, the great thing about a hand of cards, it's like love. Hope springs eternal.
Sheriff Jim Ambrose [entering the saloon] Town's a lot safer when you people are in church Sunday morning.
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