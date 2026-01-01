A former slave who arrives in Yellowstone City, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looking for a place to call home. On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold - and is murdered.
Productionf8 Films, Yellow Brick Films, SkyWolf Media
Also known as
Murder at Yellowstone City, Asesinato en Yellowstone, Assassinat a Yellowstone, Assassinato em Yellowstone, Mord in Yellowstone City, Έγκλημα στο Γιέλοουστοουν, Убийство в Йеллоустон-Сити, 머더 앳 옐로스톤 시티, Murder At Emigrant Gulch
Film rating
5.4
Rate10 votes
5.4IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[first lines]
CiceroYou know, the great thing about a hand of cards, it's like love. Hope springs eternal.
Sheriff Jim Ambrose[entering the saloon] Town's a lot safer when you people are in church Sunday morning.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.