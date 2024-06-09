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Poster of Restless
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Restless
6.7

Restless

, 2024
Restless
Great Britain / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Restless
6.7

Synopsis

The banal life of a middle-aged empty nester is violently shaken in the blink of an eye when hard-partying — and potentially dangerous — new neighbors move in next door.

Cast

Declan Adamson
Liam
Denzel Baidoo
Clarkey
Ben Crowe
Radio Presenter
Gillian Daniels
Mrs. Weekes
Peter Dean
Mrs. Philips
Matt Emery
Matt Emery
Neil
Nia Anisah
Mia
Ken Doherty
Self
Jay Fisher
Burley Bloke 2
Ciara Ford
Marley
Juliet Guiness
Mrs. Weekes
Director Jed Hart
Writer Jed Hart
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 19 May 2025
World premiere 9 June 2024
Release date
4 April 2025 Great Britain 15
Worldwide Gross $60,867
Production HAUS Pictures, Village Films
Also known as
Restless

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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