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6.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Restless
6.7
Restless
, 2024
Restless
Great Britain / Drama, Thriller / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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6.7
Synopsis
The banal life of a middle-aged empty nester is violently shaken in the blink of an eye when hard-partying — and potentially dangerous — new neighbors move in next door.
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Cast
Declan Adamson
Liam
Denzel Baidoo
Clarkey
Ben Crowe
Radio Presenter
Gillian Daniels
Mrs. Weekes
Peter Dean
Mrs. Philips
Matt Emery
Neil
Nia Anisah
Mia
Ken Doherty
Self
Jay Fisher
Burley Bloke 2
Ciara Ford
Marley
Juliet Guiness
Mrs. Weekes
Director
Jed Hart
Writer
Jed Hart
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
19 May 2025
World premiere
9 June 2024
Release date
4 April 2025
Great Britain
15
Worldwide Gross
$60,867
Production
HAUS Pictures, Village Films
Also known as
Restless
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Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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