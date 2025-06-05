Menu
One to One: John & Yoko
One to One: John & Yoko
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Biography
Documentary
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
An exploration of the seminal and transformative 18 months that one of music’s most famous couples — John Lennon and Yoko Ono — spent living in Greenwich Village, New York City, in the early 1970s.
Expand
One to One: John & Yoko
trailer
trailer
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
5 June 2025
Release date
5 June 2025
Czechia
6 June 2025
Latvia
N12
6 June 2025
Lithuania
N13
25 September 2025
Poland
Worldwide Gross
$965,779
Production
Mercury Studios, Plan B/KM Films
Also known as
One to One: John & Yoko, One to One: John i Yoko, С глазу на глаз: Джон и Йоко
Director
Kevin Macdonald
Sam Rice-Edwards
Cast
John Lennon
Yoko Ono
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
One to One: John & Yoko
Trailer
0
0
