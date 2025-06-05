Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of One to One: John & Yoko
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films One to One: John & Yoko

One to One: John & Yoko

One to One: John & Yoko 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

An exploration of the seminal and transformative 18 months that one of music’s most famous couples — John Lennon and Yoko Ono — spent living in Greenwich Village, New York City, in the early 1970s.
One to One: John & Yoko - trailer
One to One: John & Yoko  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 5 June 2025
Release date
5 June 2025 Czechia
6 June 2025 Latvia N12
6 June 2025 Lithuania N13
25 September 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $965,779
Production Mercury Studios, Plan B/KM Films
Also known as
One to One: John & Yoko, One to One: John i Yoko, С глазу на глаз: Джон и Йоко
Director
Kevin Macdonald
Kevin Macdonald
Sam Rice-Edwards
Cast
John Lennon
John Lennon
Yoko Ono
Yoko Ono
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
One to One: John & Yoko - trailer
One to One: John & Yoko Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more