Útěk
Útěk
Útěk
18+
Drama
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
13 March 2025
Release date
13 March 2025
Czechia
Budget
5,000,000 CZK
Production
No Stress Production
Also known as
Utek
Director
David Lanka
Cast
Kanwar Šulc
Štěpán Kozub
Jakub Barták
Film rating
5.1
15
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
