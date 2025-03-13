Menu
Poster of Útěk
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Útěk

Útěk

Útěk 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 13 March 2025
Release date
13 March 2025 Czechia
Budget 5,000,000 CZK
Production No Stress Production
Also known as
Utek
Director
David Lanka
Cast
Kanwar Šulc
Štěpán Kozub
Jakub Barták
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.1
Rate 15 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
