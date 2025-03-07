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Poster of Children of Bendida
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Children of Bendida
7.5

Children of Bendida

, 2025
Children of Bendida
Bulgaria / Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
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Poster of Children of Bendida
7.5
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Lord Elmar hires a former pirate captain Aspar to find a mystic island where only children live. When the mortals land on the island, the kids decide to take action against the seafarers and protect their holy mother and goddess B...

Cast

Silvia Petkova
Bendida
Dimitar Sulev
Dancho Koleff
Elmar
Velina Georgieva
Cara
Nick Stanchev
Kalin Veliov
Aspar
Kostadin Sultov
Rad
Kristiana Vangelova
Kiara
Vasilena Tsvetkova
Thea
Yoan Petrov
Young Teres
Masal Ibryamova
Masal
Ilian Kanev
Kurt
Director Nick Stanchev
Writer Nick Stanchev
Composer Simeon Edward, Iavor Pachovski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 March 2025
Release date
7 March 2025 Bulgaria
Budget €300,000
Worldwide Gross $13,471
Production Balkan Film Company
Also known as
Children of Bendida

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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