7.5Children of Bendida
Children of Bendida, 2025
Bulgaria / Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
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Synopsis
Lord Elmar hires a former pirate captain Aspar to find a mystic island where only children live. When the mortals land on the island, the kids decide to take action against the seafarers and protect their holy mother and goddess B...
Cast
Silvia Petkova
Bendida
Dimitar Sulev
Dancho Koleff
Elmar
Velina Georgieva
Cara
Nick Stanchev
Kalin Veliov
Aspar
Kostadin Sultov
Rad
Kristiana Vangelova
Kiara
Vasilena Tsvetkova
Thea
Yoan Petrov
Young Teres
Masal Ibryamova
Masal
Ilian Kanev
Kurt
Director Nick Stanchev
Writer Nick Stanchev
Composer Simeon Edward, Iavor Pachovski
Film details
Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 March 2025
Release date
|7 March 2025
|Bulgaria
Budget €300,000
Worldwide Gross $13,471
Production Balkan Film Company
Also known as
Children of Bendida
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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