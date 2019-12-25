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Poster of The Snail and the Whale
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Snail and the Whale
7.3

The Snail and the Whale

, 2019
The Snail and the Whale
Germany / Adventure, Animation, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Snail and the Whale
7.3

Synopsis

A half hour animated film for all the family based on the much-loved book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The Snail and the Whale is the much loved classic that shows us a restless young snail who has ambitions to travel the world. The other snails think she should stay put, but she puts out a call for a “Lift wanted around the world”. Eventually her call is answered by a great big grey-blue humpback whale! She sets off with him across the seas. On their journey the snail and the whale discover towering icebergs and far-off lands, fiery mountains and golden sands. The snail is delighted by the wonderful world around her, until she realises how small it makes her feel.

Cast

Diana Rigg
Diana Rigg
Narrator
Sally Hawkins
Sally Hawkins
Snail
Rob Brydon
Rob Brydon
Whale
Cariad Lloyd
Teacher
Arnold Brown
Other Snails
Emma Tate
Emma Tate
Other Snails
Max Lang
Fish
William Barber
School Child
David Cummings
School Child
Charlotte Davis-Black
School Child
Director Max Lang, Daniel Snaddon
Writer Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler, Max Lang, Suzanne Lang
Composer René Aubry
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Germany
Runtime 27 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 1 July 2020
World premiere 25 December 2019
Release date
21 October 2020 France
26 February 2021 Spain
Worldwide Gross $703,898
Production British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Magic Light Pictures, Triggerfish Animation
Also known as
The Snail and the Whale, Snigeln och valen, A Csiga és a Bálna, De slak en de walvis, Die Schnecke und der Buckelwal, El caracol y la ballena, El caracol y la ballena y otros cuentos del mar, El cargol i la balena, Etana ja valas, La Baleine et l'Escargote, La chiocciolina e la balena, O Caracol e a Baleia, Ślimak i wieloryb, Sneglen og hvalen, Šnek a velryba, Tigu ja vaal, Равлик і кит, Улитка и кит

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 24 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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