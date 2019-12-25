7.3The Snail and the Whale
The Snail and the Whale, 2019
Germany / Adventure, Animation, Comedy / 18+
Synopsis
A half hour animated film for all the family based on the much-loved book written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The Snail and the Whale is the much loved classic that shows us a restless young snail who has ambitions to travel the world. The other snails think she should stay put, but she puts out a call for a “Lift wanted around the world”. Eventually her call is answered by a great big grey-blue humpback whale! She sets off with him across the seas. On their journey the snail and the whale discover towering icebergs and far-off lands, fiery mountains and golden sands. The snail is delighted by the wonderful world around her, until she realises how small it makes her feel.
Cast
Cariad Lloyd
Teacher
Arnold Brown
Other Snails
Max Lang
Fish
William Barber
School Child
David Cummings
School Child
Charlotte Davis-Black
School Child
Director Max Lang, Daniel Snaddon
Writer Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler, Max Lang, Suzanne Lang
Composer René Aubry
Animated film details
Country Germany
Runtime 27 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 1 July 2020
World premiere 25 December 2019
Release date
|21 October 2020
|France
|26 February 2021
|Spain
Worldwide Gross $703,898
Production British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Magic Light Pictures, Triggerfish Animation
Also known as
The Snail and the Whale, Snigeln och valen, A Csiga és a Bálna, De slak en de walvis, Die Schnecke und der Buckelwal, El caracol y la ballena, El caracol y la ballena y otros cuentos del mar, El cargol i la balena, Etana ja valas, La Baleine et l'Escargote, La chiocciolina e la balena, O Caracol e a Baleia, Ślimak i wieloryb, Sneglen og hvalen, Šnek a velryba, Tigu ja vaal, Равлик і кит, Улитка и кит
Updated 24 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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