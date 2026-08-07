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Poster of The Mystery of Padre Pio
7.4
Kinoafisha Films The Mystery of Padre Pio
7.4

The Mystery of Padre Pio

, 2018
El misterio del Padre Pío
Spain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Mystery of Padre Pio
7.4

Synopsis

The documentary offers testimonies and documents never disclosed about the plot against its protagonist, who had the stigmata of Jesus Christ in his hands, feet and side for 50 consecutive years.

Cast

Modestino Fucci
Self
Andrea Tornielli
Self
Rodolfo Laise
Self
Giulio Siena
Self
Elia Stelluto
Self
Franco Zeffirelli
Franco Zeffirelli
Beniamino Gigli
Adolf Hitler
John Paul II
Stefano Campanella
Self
Vittorio Messori
Self
Piergiorgio Odifreddi
Self
Director José María Zavala
Writer José María Zavala
Composer Javier de la Cruz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2018
Worldwide Gross $196,767
Production Forgione Films
Also known as
El misterio del Padre Pío, The Mystery of Padre Pio, Le Mystère de Padre Pío, Tajemnica ojca Pio

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 7 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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