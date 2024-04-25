Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bau: Artist at War
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Bau: Artist at War

Bau: Artist at War

Bau: Artist at War 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Based on the true story of Joseph and Rebecca Bau whose wedding took place in the Plaszow concentration camp during WW2. Using his artistic skills in the camps, Joseph stays alive and helps hundreds to escape. Miraculously, he finds love in the midst of despair. Years later, when called to be a key witness in the trial of the brutal Nazi officer who tortured him and killed his father, Joseph is thrust back into vivid memories of the Holocaust. Now, he calls upon this love and resilience of spirit to face the ultimate demon of his past.
Bau: Artist at War - trailer
Bau: Artist at War  trailer
Country Canada / USA
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 1 December 2025
World premiere 25 April 2024
Release date
1 November 2024 USA PG-13
Budget $5,000,000
Production BondIt Media Capital, Brookwell-McNamara Entertainment, Busy Bee Film Production
Also known as
Bau: Artist at War, Bau: Savaştaki Sanatçı
Director
Sean McNamara
Sean McNamara
Cast
Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch
Inbar Lavi
Inbar Lavi
Yan Tual
Josh Blacker
Josh Zuckerman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Bau: Artist at War - trailer
Bau: Artist at War Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more