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Eugene Lipinski
Eugene Lipinski Eugene Lipinski
Kinoafisha Persons Eugene Lipinski

Eugene Lipinski

Eugene Lipinski

Date of Birth
5 November 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Nikita 7.3
Nikita (1997)
The Informer 7.3
The Informer (2018)
Bad Timing 6.9
Bad Timing (1980)

Filmography

Bau: Artist at War 6.3
Bau: Artist at War Bau: Artist at War
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Siberia 3.9
Siberia Siberia
Thriller, Romantic, Crime 2018, USA
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The Informer 7.3
The Informer The Informer
Crime, Drama 2018, Great Britain
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The Romeo Section 6.3
The Romeo Section
Drama 2015, Canada
Bless the Child 5.5
Bless the Child Bless the Child
Horror, Thriller 2000, USA / Germany
Nikita 7.3
Nikita
Drama, Action, Thriller 1997, Canada
Never Talk to Strangers 5.3
Never Talk to Strangers Never Talk to Strangers
Crime, Drama, Romantic 1995, USA / Canada / Germany
Bad Timing 6.9
Bad Timing Bad Timing
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 1980, Great Britain
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