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Filmography
Eugene Lipinski
Eugene Lipinski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eugene Lipinski
Eugene Lipinski
Eugene Lipinski
Date of Birth
5 November 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.3
Nikita
(1997)
7.3
The Informer
(2018)
6.9
Bad Timing
(1980)
Filmography
6.3
Bau: Artist at War
Bau: Artist at War
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
3.9
Siberia
Siberia
Thriller, Romantic, Crime
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
The Informer
The Informer
Crime, Drama
2018, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.3
The Romeo Section
Drama
2015, Canada
5.5
Bless the Child
Bless the Child
Horror, Thriller
2000, USA / Germany
7.3
Nikita
Drama, Action, Thriller
1997, Canada
5.3
Never Talk to Strangers
Never Talk to Strangers
Crime, Drama, Romantic
1995, USA / Canada / Germany
6.9
Bad Timing
Bad Timing
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
1980, Great Britain
Show more
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