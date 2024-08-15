Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of New Dawn Fades
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films New Dawn Fades

New Dawn Fades

Yeni Safak Solarken 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

It’s been years since Akın has been in and out of the hospital. He’s relentless, angry, and shell-shocked from being stuck in the system. Since his discharge, he’s well aware that his old life is long gone. He has become unable to leave his family house except for occasional visits to religious monuments in Istanbul. During those visits, he falls into a state of ecstasy as he tries to take refuge in God. These divine structures trigger something in him. As he loses touch with his true self, his mind shifts into another reality.
Country Germany / Italy / Netherlands / Norway / Turkey
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 15 August 2024
Release date
7 November 2024 Lithuania N13
21 November 2025 Turkey
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,097
Production Vigo Film, Slingshot Films, The StoryBay
Also known as
Yeni Safak Solarken, New Dawn Fades, O Novo Amanhã Desaparece, Yeni Şafak Solarken, 当新的太阳升起的时候
Director
Gürcan Keltek
Cast
Cem Yigit Uzümoglu
Suzan Kardes
Erol Babaoğlu
Erol Babaoğlu
Birce Bircan
Dilan Düzgüner
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more