Ayla Algan
Date of Birth
25 October 1936
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
4 January 2024
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Summer Love
(2001)
5.6
New Dawn Fades
(2024)
Filmography
5.6
New Dawn Fades
Yeni Safak Solarken
Thriller
2024, Germany / Italy / Netherlands / Norway / Turkey
6.2
Summer Love
O da beni seviyor
Drama
2001, Turkey / Hungary
