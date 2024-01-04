Menu
Ayla Algan

Ayla Algan

Date of Birth
25 October 1936
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
4 January 2024
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
New Dawn Fades 5.6
New Dawn Fades Yeni Safak Solarken
Thriller 2024, Germany / Italy / Netherlands / Norway / Turkey
Summer Love 6.2
Summer Love O da beni seviyor
Drama 2001, Turkey / Hungary
