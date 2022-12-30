After washing his hands, Hu Bayi helped his friend Uncle Ming go to the South China Sea to salvage the pearls. Unexpectedly, he encountered a shipwreck and fell to the bottom of the sea, but accidentally found a thousand-year-old ruins of an ancient country that sank at the bottom of the sea. They went through many hardships and dangers at the bottom of the sea, and finally united to defeat the deep-sea beasts, and cleverly used the equipment in the ruins to escape.
Mojin: Return to the South China Sea, Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea, Ghost Blowing Lantern in the South China Sea, Ghost Blowing the Lantern: Return to the South China Sea, Gui Chui Deng Zhi Nan Hai Gui Xu, Расхитители гробниц. Зеркала призраков, 鬼吹灯之南海归墟