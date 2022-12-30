Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea
Poster of Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea

Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea

Mojin: Return to the South China Sea 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

After washing his hands, Hu Bayi helped his friend Uncle Ming go to the South China Sea to salvage the pearls. Unexpectedly, he encountered a shipwreck and fell to the bottom of the sea, but accidentally found a thousand-year-old ruins of an ancient country that sank at the bottom of the sea. They went through many hardships and dangers at the bottom of the sea, and finally united to defeat the deep-sea beasts, and cleverly used the equipment in the ruins to escape.
Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea - trailer in russian
Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea  trailer in russian
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 30 December 2022
World premiere 30 December 2022
Release date
14 November 2024 Russia КИНОА
30 December 2022 China
Worldwide Gross $773
Also known as
Mojin: Return to the South China Sea, Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea, Ghost Blowing Lantern in the South China Sea, Ghost Blowing the Lantern: Return to the South China Sea, Gui Chui Deng Zhi Nan Hai Gui Xu, Расхитители гробниц. Зеркала призраков, 鬼吹灯之南海归墟
Director
Hesheng Xiang
Qiuliang Xiang
Cast
Yezhou Han
Nita Lei
Tat-Wah Lok
Ziyi Wang
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea - trailer in russian
Candle in the Tomb: Return to the South China Sea Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more