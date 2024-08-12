In Vicenza, a beautiful Italian art city, a young wealthy couple joyfully welcomes the birth of a long-awaited daughter in the early 1980s. But the child’s face is disfigured by a red birthmark that covers half her face. This spot haunts the mother to the point that she rejects her responsibilities as a mother. The child’s aunt, a famous concert pianist, takes over her education, thus discovering her exceptional musical talent.
CountryItaly
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere12 August 2024
Release date
19 February 2026
Brazil
22 August 2024
Italy
11 December 2024
Montenegro
o.A.
Worldwide Gross$34,338
ProductionKavac Film, IBC Movie, Rai Cinema
Also known as
La vita accanto, The Life Apart, Cuộc Sống Xa Cách, La vida de al lado