Poster of The Life Apart
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Life Apart

The Life Apart

La vita accanto 18+
Synopsis

In Vicenza, a beautiful Italian art city, a young wealthy couple joyfully welcomes the birth of a long-awaited daughter in the early 1980s. But the child’s face is disfigured by a red birthmark that covers half her face. This spot haunts the mother to the point that she rejects her responsibilities as a mother. The child’s aunt, a famous concert pianist, takes over her education, thus discovering her exceptional musical talent.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 12 August 2024
Release date
19 February 2026 Brazil
22 August 2024 Italy
11 December 2024 Montenegro o.A.
Worldwide Gross $34,338
Production Kavac Film, IBC Movie, Rai Cinema
Also known as
La vita accanto, The Life Apart, Cuộc Sống Xa Cách, La vida de al lado
Director
Marco Tullio Giordana
Cast
Valentina Bellè
Valentina Bellè
Sonia Bergamasco
Sonia Bergamasco
Alessandro Bressanello
Luigi Diberti
Paolo Pierobon
Paolo Pierobon
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
