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Luigi Diberti Luigi Diberti
Kinoafisha Persons Luigi Diberti

Luigi Diberti

Luigi Diberti

Date of Birth
29 September 1939
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Immortal Beloved 7.4
Immortal Beloved (1994)
The Psychic 6.8
The Psychic (1977)
Wild Blood 6.5
Wild Blood (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Life Apart 6.4
The Life Apart La vita accanto
Drama 2024, Italy
Trafficante di Virus 4.6
Trafficante di Virus Trafficante di Virus
Drama, Thriller 2021, Italy
Moglie e marito 6.4
Moglie e marito Moglie e marito
Comedy 2017, Italy
Watch trailer
The Family House 5.9
The Family House La casa di famiglia
Comedy, Family 2017, Italy / Albania / Argentina
Clash of Civilization Over an Elevator in Piazza Vittorio 6.1
Clash of Civilization Over an Elevator in Piazza Vittorio Scontro di civiltà per un ascensore a Piazza Vittorio
Drama 2009, Italy
Wild Blood 6.5
Wild Blood Sangue pazzo
Drama, Biography 2008, France / Italy
Immortal Beloved 7.4
Immortal Beloved Immortal Beloved
Biography, Drama, Music 1994, USA
The Mystery of Oberwald 6.3
The Mystery of Oberwald Il mistero di Oberwald
Drama, Romantic 1981, Italy / West Germany
The Psychic 6.8
The Psychic Sette note in nero
Drama, Horror, Detective 1977, Italy
Watch trailer
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