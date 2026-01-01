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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luigi Diberti
Luigi Diberti
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luigi Diberti
Luigi Diberti
Luigi Diberti
Date of Birth
29 September 1939
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
Immortal Beloved
(1994)
6.8
The Psychic
(1977)
6.5
Wild Blood
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Horror
Music
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2017
2009
2008
1994
1981
1977
All
9
Films
9
Actor
9
6.4
The Life Apart
La vita accanto
Drama
2024, Italy
4.6
Trafficante di Virus
Trafficante di Virus
Drama, Thriller
2021, Italy
6.4
Moglie e marito
Moglie e marito
Comedy
2017, Italy
Watch trailer
5.9
The Family House
La casa di famiglia
Comedy, Family
2017, Italy / Albania / Argentina
6.1
Clash of Civilization Over an Elevator in Piazza Vittorio
Scontro di civiltà per un ascensore a Piazza Vittorio
Drama
2009, Italy
6.5
Wild Blood
Sangue pazzo
Drama, Biography
2008, France / Italy
7.4
Immortal Beloved
Immortal Beloved
Biography, Drama, Music
1994, USA
6.3
The Mystery of Oberwald
Il mistero di Oberwald
Drama, Romantic
1981, Italy / West Germany
6.8
The Psychic
Sette note in nero
Drama, Horror, Detective
1977, Italy
Watch trailer
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