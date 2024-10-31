Menu
Poster of Amaran
Poster of Amaran
Poster of Amaran
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Amaran

Amaran

Amaran 18+
Synopsis

Amaran is a biopic that follows the personal and professional life of AC awardee Major Mukund Varadarajran who was martyred during action in the Qazipathri Operation of Shopian, on April 25th, 2014.
Amaran - trailer
Amaran  trailer
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 47 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 31 October 2024
Release date
31 October 2024 Russia Indian Films
31 October 2024 France TP
31 October 2024 Great Britain 15
31 October 2024 India UA
31 October 2024 Ireland 15A
31 October 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $1,738,671
Production Raajkamal Films International, Sony Pictures Films India, Turmeric Media
Also known as
Amaran, L'Immortel, Pakistani vastu, Амаран, अमरन
Director
Rajkumar Periasamy
Cast
Sivakarthikeyan
Rahul Bose
Geetha Kailasam
Bhuvan Arora
Sai Pallavi
8.5
8.1 IMDb
Interesting facts

The lead performer trained to handle a real, operational assault rifle together with his fellow cast members, and he said the experience was physically taxing. The film was also shot on location, including at the actual sites where Major Mukund Varadarajan had been billeted while serving with his regiment.

Amaran - trailer
Amaran Trailer
