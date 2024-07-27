Menu
Poster of Infinite Summer
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Infinite Summer

Infinite Summer

Infinite Summer 18+
Synopsis

On a summer break, Mia and her friends try a meditation app that’s somehow related to the operating system of the Tallinn Zoo, changing the body chemistry of its users into something between pollen and cosmic dust. Mia will need to choose between saving her friends or joining them.
Country Estonia / Spain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 27 July 2024
Release date
11 April 2025 Estonia
7 November 2024 Lithuania N13
Production Lanzadera Films, Savage Rose Films, Tallifornia
Also known as
Infinite Summer, Igavene suvi, Nieskończone lato
Director
Miguel Llansó
Cast
Teele Kaljuvee-O'Brock
Johanna-Aurelia Rosin
Hannah Gross
Ciaron Davies
Katariina Unt
4.8
4.2 IMDb
