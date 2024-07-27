On a summer break, Mia and her friends try a meditation app that’s somehow related to the operating system of the Tallinn Zoo, changing the body chemistry of its users into something between pollen and cosmic dust. Mia will need to choose between saving her friends or joining them.
CountryEstonia / Spain / USA
Runtime1 hour 34 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere27 July 2024
Release date
11 April 2025
Estonia
7 November 2024
Lithuania
N13
ProductionLanzadera Films, Savage Rose Films, Tallifornia