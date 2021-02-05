Menu
Russian
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Drifting

Drifting

Zuk seoi piu lau 18+
Synopsis

Just out of jail, Fai finds a spot on a street corner where other homeless people welcome him. But he doesn’t get much time to settle in. The police soon chase them away, and their possessions disappear into a garbage truck. Young social worker Ms Ho thinks it’s time to fight this in court. In the meantime, Fai and his friends have other concerns.
Country Hong Kong / Singapore
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 5 February 2021
Release date
3 June 2021 Hong Kong III
19 November 2021 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $725,220
Production MM2 Studios Hong Kong, Medialink Holdings, With You Film Production & Investment
Also known as
Zuk seoi piu lau, Drifting, 浊水漂流, 濁水漂流, Die, Daisy, Die!, Плывя по течению, 香港の流れ者たち
Director
Jun Li
Cast
Francis Ng
Tse Kwan-Ho
Tse Kwan-Ho
Chu Pak Hong
Loletta Lee
Singh Hartihan Bitto
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
