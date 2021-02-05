Just out of jail, Fai finds a spot on a street corner where other homeless people welcome him. But he doesn’t get much time to settle in. The police soon chase them away, and their possessions disappear into a garbage truck. Young social worker Ms Ho thinks it’s time to fight this in court. In the meantime, Fai and his friends have other concerns.
CountryHong Kong / Singapore
Runtime1 hour 52 minutes
Production year2021
World premiere5 February 2021
Release date
3 June 2021
Hong Kong
III
19 November 2021
Taiwan
Worldwide Gross$725,220
ProductionMM2 Studios Hong Kong, Medialink Holdings, With You Film Production & Investment