Poster of Vettaiyan
Poster of Vettaiyan
7.6 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Kinoafisha Films Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan 18+
Synopsis

Follows a retired police officer as he fights against the system.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024 Canada
11 October 2024 Czechia
10 October 2024 Germany 18
10 October 2024 Great Britain 15
10 October 2024 India UA
10 October 2024 Poland
10 October 2024 UAE TBC
10 October 2024 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,397,623
Production Lyca Productions
Also known as
Vettaiyan, Vettaiyan: The Hunter, वेट्टेयन द हंटर, 銃弾と正義
Director
T.J. Gnanavel
Cast
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Manju Warrier
Fahadh Faasil
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas

Interesting facts

The initial trailer used Prakash Raj's voice for Bachchan; subsequently that audio was altered using AI to more closely emulate Bachchan's voice. In the same way, the song "Manasilayo" incorporates an AI-recreated version of the late Malaysia Vasudevan's voice, modelled on recordings of his son, Yugendhiran.

