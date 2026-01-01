Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films The Alarm

The Alarm

Nabat 18+
Synopsis

N/A
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 1 minute
Production year 1917
World premiere 5 May 1917
Release date
5 May 1917 Russia
Production Khanzhonkov
Also known as
Nabat, Campane a martello, The Alarm, Набат
Director
Yevgeny Bauer
Cast
Vera Karalli
Konstantin Khokhlov
Nikolai Radin
Vjacheslav Svoboda
Nikolai Tsereteli
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 11 votes
