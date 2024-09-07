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Poster of Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa
7.0

Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa

, 2024
Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa
Poland / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa
7.0

Synopsis

The true story of Wanda Rutkiewicz, the first woman in the world and the first person from Poland to climb the highest peaks on earth - told by herself. Wanda entered the men's world of high-mountain expeditions without an invitation and paid the highest price for it. The film's director, herself a mountaineer, sets off to the Himalayas in Wanda's footsteps. The clue to the search is the heroine's audio diary found among a pile of archival materials.

 

Cast

Reinhold Messner
Self
Wanda Rutkiewicz
Self
Krzysztof Wielicki
Self
Director Eliza Kubarska
Writer Eliza Kubarska, Bartosz Pietras
Composer Marcel Vaid
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 May 2025
World premiere 7 September 2024
Release date
30 January 2025 Germany 6
18 October 2024 Poland
Worldwide Gross $84,782
Production Braidmade Films, TILT Production, Telewizja Polska (TVP)
Also known as
Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa, L'ultima spedizione, The Last Expedition, The Last Expedition - Was geschah mit Wanda Rutkiewicz?

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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