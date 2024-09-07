The true story of Wanda Rutkiewicz, the first woman in the world and the first person from Poland to climb the highest peaks on earth - told by herself. Wanda entered the men's world of high-mountain expeditions without an invitation and paid the highest price for it. The film's director, herself a mountaineer, sets off to the Himalayas in Wanda's footsteps. The clue to the search is the heroine's audio diary found among a pile of archival materials.
|30 January 2025
|Germany
|6
|18 October 2024
|Poland