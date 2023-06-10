Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Caravan
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Caravan

The Caravan

La Caravana 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

We accompanied an 8 months pregnant Yuri, who migrates with her partner Mike and her son Santi with one objective, to give birth in USA
Country Mexico / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 10 June 2023
Production Cabal Films, Trueday Films, Zafiro Cinema
Also known as
La Caravana, The Caravan, Éxodo: La lucha por una nueva vida, 走线
Director
Nuria Clavero
Aitor Palacios
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.4
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more