Mai presus de orice 18+
Synopsis

Docu-drama about the earthquake in Romania, on March 4, 1977. The film was not broadcast in the country.
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 24 July 1979
Release date
24 July 1979 Germany
6 March 1980 Hungary
Production Casa de Filme Trei, Romania Film
Also known as
Mai presus de orice, Bukareszt, godz. 21:30, Katasztrófa után, Nach dem Beben, This Above All
Director
Nicolae Margineanu
Dan Pița
Cast
Corneliu Dan Borcia
Nicolae Manolache
Dionisie Vitcu
Tatiana Iekel
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
