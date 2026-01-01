Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mihai Dinvale Mihai Dinvale
Kinoafisha Persons Mihai Dinvale

Mihai Dinvale

Mihai Dinvale

Date of Birth
26 December 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

This Above All) 7.6
This Above All) (1978)
Catane 7.2
Catane (2025)
7.0
The Other Irene (2008)

Filmography

Catane 7.2
Catane Catane
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2025, Romania / Italy
Watch trailer
7
The Other Irene Cealalta Irina
Drama 2008, Romania
Love Sick 6.6
Love Sick Legãturi bolnãvicioase
Drama 2006, Romania / France
Sherlock 5.8
Sherlock Sherlock
Action, Adventure, Crime 2002, Romania / USA
This Above All) 7.6
This Above All) Mai presus de orice
Documentary 1978, Romania
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more