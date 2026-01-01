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Filmography
Mihai Dinvale
Mihai Dinvale
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mihai Dinvale
Mihai Dinvale
Mihai Dinvale
Date of Birth
26 December 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
This Above All)
(1978)
7.2
Catane
(2025)
7.0
The Other Irene
(2008)
Filmography
7.2
Catane
Catane
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2025, Romania / Italy
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7
The Other Irene
Cealalta Irina
Drama
2008, Romania
6.6
Love Sick
Legãturi bolnãvicioase
Drama
2006, Romania / France
5.8
Sherlock
Sherlock
Action, Adventure, Crime
2002, Romania / USA
7.6
This Above All)
Mai presus de orice
Documentary
1978, Romania
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