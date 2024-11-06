Menu
Synopsis

200 years after its opening and a century after acquiring its first Van Gogh works, the National Gallery is hosting the UK’s biggest ever Van Gogh exhibition. Van Gogh is not only one of the most beloved artists of all time, but perhaps the most misunderstood. This film is a chance to reexamine and better understand this iconic artist. Focusing on his unique creative process, Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers explores the artist’s years in the south of France, where he revolutionised his style. Van Gogh became consumed with a passion for storytelling in his art, turning the world around him into vibrant, idealised spaces and symbolic characters.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 6 November 2024
Release date
27 January 2025 Czechia MP
6 November 2024 Great Britain 12A
26 November 2024 Latvia U
16 May 2025 Poland
Worldwide Gross $510,834
Production Exhibition on Screen, Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
Van Gogh: Poets & Lovers, Exhibition on Screen: Van Gogh - Poets & Lovers, Van Gogh - Poeti e amanti, Van Gogh : Poètes et amants, Van Gogh: Dichter und Liebende, Van Gogh: Poetas y Amantes
Director
David Bickerstaff
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.2
Rate 14 votes
7.9 IMDb
