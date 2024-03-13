Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Labour of Pain and Joy
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Labour of Pain and Joy

The Labour of Pain and Joy

Kivun ja ilon työ 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The birth experience affects the whole life. Two Finnish birth experts, midwife Kirsi and doula (birth support person) Anna-Riitta, work to improve birth practices and empower birth givers. Observational yet strongly cinematic, The Labour of Pain and Joy explores the personal, social and mythic levels of birth.
Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 13 March 2024
Release date
23 August 2024 Finland 7
Production Icebreaker Productions
Also known as
Kivun ja ilon työ, Smärtans och glädjens arbete, The Labour of Pain and Joy, Роды: боль і радасьць
Director
Karoliina Gröndahl
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more