The birth experience affects the whole life. Two Finnish birth experts, midwife Kirsi and doula (birth support person) Anna-Riitta, work to improve birth practices and empower birth givers. Observational yet strongly cinematic, The Labour of Pain and Joy explores the personal, social and mythic levels of birth.
CountryFinland
Runtime1 hour 25 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere13 March 2024
Release date
23 August 2024
Finland
7
ProductionIcebreaker Productions
Also known as
Kivun ja ilon työ, Smärtans och glädjens arbete, The Labour of Pain and Joy, Роды: боль і радасьць