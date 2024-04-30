Menu
Poster of The Architecture of Love
7.0 IMDb Rating: 6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Architecture of Love

The Architecture of Love

The Architecture of Love 18+
Synopsis

Raia is a famous writer who suffers from writer's block. In order to get inspired again, he then went to New York. It was in that city that Raia met River and then got involved in a love story that was overshadowed by the past.
Country Indonesia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 6 September 2024
World premiere 30 April 2024
Release date
30 April 2024 Indonesia 13+
9 May 2024 Malaysia P13
16 May 2024 Singapore NC16
Production StarVision Plus, Karuna Pictures, Legacy Pictures
Also known as
The Architecture of Love, TAOL
Cast
Putri Marino
Jerome Kurnia
Refal Hady
Arifin Putra
Lydia Kandou
Daffa Wardhana
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
