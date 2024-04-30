Menu
The Architecture of Love
The Architecture of Love
The Architecture of Love
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
Raia is a famous writer who suffers from writer's block. In order to get inspired again, he then went to New York. It was in that city that Raia met River and then got involved in a love story that was overshadowed by the past.
Expand
Country
Indonesia
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
6 September 2024
World premiere
30 April 2024
Release date
30 April 2024
Indonesia
13+
9 May 2024
Malaysia
P13
16 May 2024
Singapore
NC16
Production
StarVision Plus, Karuna Pictures, Legacy Pictures
Also known as
The Architecture of Love, TAOL
Cast
Putri Marino
Jerome Kurnia
Refal Hady
Arifin Putra
Lydia Kandou
Daffa Wardhana
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Interesting facts
A screen adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ika Natassa.
