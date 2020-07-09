Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Рейтинги
5.6
IMDb Rating: 5.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Whispering Corridors: The Humming
Whispering Corridors: The Humming
Whispering Corridors: The Humming
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Detective
Synopsis
After being appointed as the vice-principal of her alma mater, Eun-hee becomes plagued by hallucinations. Branded a troublemaker by the teachers, Ha-young hears strange sounds coming from the school's dilapidated restroom.
Expand
Whispering Corridors: The Humming
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
9 July 2020
Release date
19 September 2024
Russia
Кинологистика
19 September 2024
Kazakhstan
18+
19 September 2024
Kyrgyzstan
16+
17 June 2021
South Korea
15
19 September 2024
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$866,529
Production
Cine2000
Also known as
Whispering Corridors: The Humming, Szepty, Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming, Астрал. Шёпот мертвых 2, Шёпот стен 6, 死亡教室：母校
Director
Mi Young Lee
Cast
Choi Ri
Kwon Hae-hyo
Lee Ji-Won
Hyeon-soo Kim
Kim Seo-hyeong
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Whispering Corridors: The Humming
6.2
The Piper
(2015)
Film rating
5.6
Rate
14
votes
5.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Whispering Corridors: The Humming
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree