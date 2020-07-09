Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Whispering Corridors: The Humming
Poster of Whispering Corridors: The Humming
Рейтинги
5.6 IMDb Rating: 5.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Whispering Corridors: The Humming

Whispering Corridors: The Humming

Whispering Corridors: The Humming 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

After being appointed as the vice-principal of her alma mater, Eun-hee becomes plagued by hallucinations. Branded a troublemaker by the teachers, Ha-young hears strange sounds coming from the school's dilapidated restroom.
Whispering Corridors: The Humming - trailer in russian
Whispering Corridors: The Humming  trailer in russian
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 9 July 2020
Release date
19 September 2024 Russia Кинологистика
19 September 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
19 September 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
17 June 2021 South Korea 15
19 September 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $866,529
Production Cine2000
Also known as
Whispering Corridors: The Humming, Szepty, Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming, Астрал. Шёпот мертвых 2, Шёпот стен 6, 死亡教室：母校
Director
Mi Young Lee
Cast
Choi Ri
Kwon Hae-hyo
Lee Ji-Won
Hyeon-soo Kim
Kim Seo-hyeong
Kim Seo-hyeong
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Whispering Corridors: The Humming
The Piper 6.2
The Piper (2015)

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Whispering Corridors: The Humming - trailer in russian
Whispering Corridors: The Humming Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more