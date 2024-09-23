Film Reviews
After his daughter's sudden death, Jurek and his Chinese father-in-law Ben embark on a metaphorical journey to find the perfect dead husband for Marysia and perform a forgotten Confucian ritual called Minghun. During their search, they cross their own limits and get into absurd trouble, but they also discover what is truly important. Thanks to that experience, they both go through a rebirth, which restores their belief in love and the meaning of life.
|29 November 2024
|Poland