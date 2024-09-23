Menu
Minghun
1 poster
Minghun

Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

After his daughter's sudden death, Jurek and his Chinese father-in-law Ben embark on a metaphorical journey to find the perfect dead husband for Marysia and perform a forgotten Confucian ritual called Minghun. During their search, they cross their own limits and get into absurd trouble, but they also discover what is truly important. Thanks to that experience, they both go through a rebirth, which restores their belief in love and the meaning of life.

Minghun   trailer
Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 29 March 2025
World premiere 23 September 2024
Release date
29 November 2024 Poland
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $98,611
Production Wonder Films, Canal+ Polska, Gdanski Fundusz Filmowy
Also known as
Director
Jan P. Matuszynski
Cast
Marcin Dorocinski
Daxing Zhang
Natalia Bui
Ewelina Starejki
Wiktoria Gorodecka
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers
Minghun Trailer
