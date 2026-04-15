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4.6
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Balls Up
4.6
Balls Up
Balls Up
USA / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
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4.6
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Balls Up
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Synopsis
Two American marketing executives are fired for blowing a client sponsorship opportunity and decide to use their free tickets to a major soccer match. Their drunken debauchery leads them to be hunted by every person across the country.
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Cast
Mark Wahlberg
Paul Walter Hauser
Molly Shannon
Daniela Melchior
Benjamin Bratt
Eric André
Director
Peter Farrelly
Writer
Rhett Reese
,
Paul Wernick
Composer
Dave Palmer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
0
Online premiere
15 April 2026
World premiere
15 April 2026
Production
Amazon MGM Studios, Reese Wernick Productions, Skydance Media
Also known as
Balls Up, Bele a tököm, Bola pra Cima, Bolas arriba, Шары вверх
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
14
votes
4.7
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