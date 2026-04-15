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Poster of Balls Up
4.6
Balls Up - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Balls Up
4.6

Balls Up

Balls Up
USA / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Balls Up
4.6
Going 0
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Balls Up - trailer
Balls Up  trailer

Synopsis

Two American marketing executives are fired for blowing a client sponsorship opportunity and decide to use their free tickets to a major soccer match. Their drunken debauchery leads them to be hunted by every person across the country.

Cast

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg
Paul Walter Hauser
Paul Walter Hauser
Molly Shannon
Molly Shannon
Daniela Melchior
Daniela Melchior
Benjamin Bratt
Benjamin Bratt
Eric André
Eric André
Director Peter Farrelly
Writer Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick
Composer Dave Palmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 0
Online premiere 15 April 2026
World premiere 15 April 2026
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Reese Wernick Productions, Skydance Media
Also known as
Balls Up, Bele a tököm, Bola pra Cima, Bolas arriba, Шары вверх

Film rating

4.6
Rate 14 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Balls Up - trailer
Balls Up Trailer
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