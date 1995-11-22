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7.0
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Madame Butterfly
7.0
Madame Butterfly
, 1995
Madame Butterfly
France / Drama, Music / 18+
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7.0
Synopsis
Cio-Cio-San, a young Japanese geisha, seeks to fulfill her dreams through marriage to an American naval officer. Her faith in their future is shattered by his empty vows and the loss she endures touches something deep within us all.
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Cast
Ying Huang
Cio-Cio-San
Richard Troxell
Pinkerton
Ning Liang
Suzuki
Richard Cowan
Sharpless
Jing Ma Fan
Goro
Christopheren Nòmura
Prince Yamadori
Constance Hauman
Kate Pinkerton
Yoshi Oida
Kusakabe Yo
Uncle Bonze
Kamel Touati
Uncle Yakusidé
Miki-Lou Pinard
The Child
Director
Frédéric Mitterrand
Writer
Giuseppe Giacosa
,
Luigi Illica
,
Frédéric Mitterrand
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
2 hours 14 minutes
Production year
1995
World premiere
22 November 1995
Release date
22 November 1995
USA
Worldwide Gross
$65,196
Production
Erato Films, Idéale Audience, Imalyre
Also known as
Madame Butterfly, Madame Butterfly, de Frederick Mitterand, Pillangókisasszony, Мадам Баттерфлай
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Quotes
Lieutenant Benjamin Franklin Pinkerton
She's like a porcelain doll. She sets me on fire.
Showtimes
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