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Poster of Madame Butterfly
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Madame Butterfly
7.0

Madame Butterfly

, 1995
Madame Butterfly
France / Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of Madame Butterfly
7.0

Synopsis

Cio-Cio-San, a young Japanese geisha, seeks to fulfill her dreams through marriage to an American naval officer. Her faith in their future is shattered by his empty vows and the loss she endures touches something deep within us all.

Cast

Ying Huang
Cio-Cio-San
Richard Troxell
Pinkerton
Ning Liang
Suzuki
Richard Cowan
Sharpless
Jing Ma Fan
Goro
Christopheren Nòmura
Prince Yamadori
Constance Hauman
Kate Pinkerton
Yoshi Oida
Kusakabe Yo
Uncle Bonze
Kamel Touati
Uncle Yakusidé
Miki-Lou Pinard
The Child
Director Frédéric Mitterrand
Writer Giuseppe Giacosa, Luigi Illica, Frédéric Mitterrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 14 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 22 November 1995
Release date
22 November 1995 USA
Worldwide Gross $65,196
Production Erato Films, Idéale Audience, Imalyre
Also known as
Madame Butterfly, Madame Butterfly, de Frederick Mitterand, Pillangókisasszony, Мадам Баттерфлай

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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