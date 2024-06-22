Menu
5.9
Synopsis

With hopes of making it big in LA, small-town Gemma takes the overnight shift at a mysterious sleep clinic, Somnium, but soon finds herself trapped in its web of dark secrets.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 8 September 2025
World premiere 22 June 2024
Release date
11 September 2025 Russia World Pictures
11 September 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
11 September 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
11 September 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Production Yellow Veil Pictures
Also known as
Somnium, Alaska, Сомния: Обитель кошмаров
Director
Racheal Cain
Cast
Grace Van Dien
Johnathon Schaech
Gillian White
Chloë Levine
Will Peltz
5.9
13 votes
5.2 IMDb
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
23:30 from 300 ₽
Karo 10 Sofiya
21:55 from 300 ₽
Den Arslanbaev 14 September 2025, 15:36
Если кто-то идёт на ужастик, то не советую фильм. Он скорее про борьбу со своими страхами с элементами хоррора. В целом не очень.
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
23:30 from 300 ₽
Karo 10 Sofiya
Shchelkovskaya
2D
21:55 from 300 ₽
Karo 13 Kuntsevo g. Moskva, vneshnyaya storona 55 km MKAD, mezhdu Rublevo-Uspenskim i Mozhayskim shosse
2D
20:15 from 300 ₽
