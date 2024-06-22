Menu
IMDb Rating: 5.2
Somnium
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
With hopes of making it big in LA, small-town Gemma takes the overnight shift at a mysterious sleep clinic, Somnium, but soon finds herself trapped in its web of dark secrets.
Somnium
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
8 September 2025
World premiere
22 June 2024
Release date
11 September 2025
Russia
World Pictures
11 September 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
11 September 2025
Kyrgyzstan
16+
11 September 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Production
Yellow Veil Pictures
Also known as
Somnium, Alaska, Сомния: Обитель кошмаров
Director
Racheal Cain
Cast
Grace Van Dien
Johnathon Schaech
Gillian White
Chloë Levine
Will Peltz
Write review
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
23:30
from 300 ₽
Karo 10 Sofiya
21:55
from 300 ₽
Today
from 190 ₽
Tomorrow
from 190 ₽
24 September
from 190 ₽
Film Reviews
Den Arslanbaev
14 September 2025, 15:36
Если кто-то идёт на ужастик, то не советую фильм. Он скорее про борьбу со своими страхами с элементами хоррора. В целом не очень.
Film Trailers
Somnium
Trailer in russian
Stills
«Somnium» now playing
Today
22
Tomorrow
23
Wed
24
Formula Kino na Kutuzovskom
g. Moskva, Kutuzovskiy prosp., 57
2D
23:30
from 300 ₽
Karo 10 Sofiya
Shchelkovskaya
2D
21:55
from 300 ₽
Karo 13 Kuntsevo
g. Moskva, vneshnyaya storona 55 km MKAD, mezhdu Rublevo-Uspenskim i Mozhayskim shosse
2D
20:15
from 300 ₽
