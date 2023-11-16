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Poster of Magasmentés
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Magasmentés
6.1

Magasmentés

, 2023
Magasmentés
Hungary / Drama / 18+
Poster of Magasmentés
6.1

Cast

Bogdan Dumitrache
Félix
Eszter Bánfalvi
Mária
György Cserhalmi
Túsztárgyaló
Géza Hegedűs D.
Kapitány
Péter Dániel Katona
Tamás Keresztes
Imike
László Keszég
Beke Gábor
Lajos Kovács
Zalán Makranczy
Zalán Makranczy
Imre
Börcsök Olivér Benjámin
Kristóf
Zoltán Schneider
Zoltán Schneider
Milán Schruff
Director András Fésös
Writer András Fésös, Balázs Maruszki
Composer Gábor Keresztes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 April 2025
World premiere 16 November 2023
Release date
16 November 2023 Hungary 16
Worldwide Gross $4,704
Production Film Force
Also known as
Magasmentés, In the Face of Gravity, Resgate a Qualquer Custo, Kelj fel és járj, Rescate a cualquier costo

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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