Cast
György Cserhalmi
Túsztárgyaló
Börcsök Olivér Benjámin
Kristóf
Cast and Crew
Director
András Fésös
Writer
András Fésös, Balázs Maruszki
Composer
Gábor Keresztes
Film details
Country
Hungary
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
2 April 2025
World premiere
16 November 2023
Release date
|16 November 2023
|Hungary
|
|16
Worldwide Gross
$4,704
Production
Film Force
Also known as
Magasmentés, In the Face of Gravity, Resgate a Qualquer Custo, Kelj fel és járj, Rescate a cualquier costo