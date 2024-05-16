Cast
Kunchacko Boban
Kozhummal Rajeevan
Sharath Ravi
Bhagavathi ( Bugs )
Cast and Crew
Director
Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Sudheesh Gopinath
Writer
Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval
Composer
Dawn Vincent
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 18 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
26 May 2026
World premiere
16 May 2024
Release date
|16 May 2024
|India
|
|
|17 May 2024
|Ireland
|
|12A
|16 May 2024
|UAE
|
|TBC
Worldwide Gross
$8,153
Production
Silver Bay Studios, Silver Bromide Pictures
Also known as
Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha, The Heartening Love Story of Sureshan & Sumalatha