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Poster of Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha
6.3

Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha

, 2024
Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha
India / Comedy, Fantasy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha
6.3

Synopsis

A man stages a play in order to woo his love interest over multiple timelines and incurs the wrath of her father.

Cast

Kunchacko Boban
Kozhummal Rajeevan
Chitra Nair
Sumalatha
Rajesh Madhavan
Sureshan
Sharath Ravi
Bhagavathi ( Bugs )
Sudheesh
Dhanesh Koliyat
Priyesh
Dhanesh Koliyat
Priyesh
Director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Sudheesh Gopinath
Writer Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval
Composer Dawn Vincent
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 26 May 2026
World premiere 16 May 2024
Release date
16 May 2024 India
17 May 2024 Ireland 12A
16 May 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $8,153
Production Silver Bay Studios, Silver Bromide Pictures
Also known as
Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha, The Heartening Love Story of Sureshan & Sumalatha

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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