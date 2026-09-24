Kodai Irul, 2024
India / Drama / 18+
Cast
Rukkumani
Ilamaran
Murugaiyan
Writer Kutti Revathi Suyambulingam
Film details
Country India
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Bheem Movies
Also known as
Kodai Irul, Darkness of Summer, Летняя тьма
Updated 24 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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