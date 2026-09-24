Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Kodai Irul
Kinoafisha Films Kodai Irul

Kodai Irul

, 2024
Kodai Irul
India / Drama / 18+
Poster of Kodai Irul

Cast

Rukkumani
Ilamaran
Murugaiyan
Writer Kutti Revathi Suyambulingam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Bheem Movies
Also known as
Kodai Irul, Darkness of Summer, Летняя тьма

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 24 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Girl in the Clouds
The Girl in the Clouds
2026, France / Belgium, Animation
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more