Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Another End
Poster of Another End
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Rate
2 posters
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Another End

Another End

Another End 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Set in a near-future when a new technology exists that can put the consciousness of a dead person back into a living body, in an attempt to ease the grief of separation, providing a little extra time to say goodbye.
Another End - trailer
Another End  trailer
Country France / Italy / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 9 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 19 September 2025
World premiere 17 February 2024
Release date
5 February 2025 France
21 March 2024 Italy
20 September 2024 Poland
14 February 2025 Turkey
Budget €9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $233,357
Production Indigo Film, Rai Cinema, TF1
Also known as
Another End, Farklı Bir Son, Другой финал, Інший кінець, 無憾愛別離
Director
Piero Messina
Piero Messina
Cast
Gael García Bernal
Gael García Bernal
Renate Reinsve
Renate Reinsve
Bérénice Bejo
Bérénice Bejo
Olivia Williams
Olivia Williams
Anne Kidd
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Another End - trailer
Another End Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Avatar: The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water
2022, USA, Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more