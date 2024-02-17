Menu
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Рейтинги
6.5
IMDb Rating: 6.4
2 posters
Another End
Films
Another End
Another End
Another End
18+
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
Set in a near-future when a new technology exists that can put the consciousness of a dead person back into a living body, in an attempt to ease the grief of separation, providing a little extra time to say goodbye.
Another End
trailer
trailer
Country
France / Italy / Great Britain
Runtime
2 hours 9 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
19 September 2025
World premiere
17 February 2024
Release date
5 February 2025
France
21 March 2024
Italy
20 September 2024
Poland
14 February 2025
Turkey
Budget
€9,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$233,357
Production
Indigo Film, Rai Cinema, TF1
Also known as
Another End, Farklı Bir Son, Другой финал, Інший кінець, 無憾愛別離
Director
Piero Messina
Cast
Gael García Bernal
Renate Reinsve
Bérénice Bejo
Olivia Williams
Anne Kidd
Cast and Crew
Film Trailers
Another End
Trailer
Stills
