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6.6
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Glories of Tango
6.6
Glories of Tango
, 2014
Fermín, glorias del tango
Argentina / Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Synopsis
A patient expresses himself using the lyrics and titles of tango songs as a result of a post traumatic stress disorder discovered by a psychiatrist.
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Cast
Esteban Bortnik
Clodomiro
Carlos Copello
Carlos Copello
Antonella Costa
Eva Turdera
Luciano Cáceres
Fermín ( Young)
Valentín Javier Diment
Arquímedes
Emilio Disi
Ciempies
Gastón Pauls
Iván Steinhardt
Luis Ziembrowsky
Héctor Alterio
Fermín
Julio Dupláa
Remisero
Mariano 'Chicho' Frumboli
Chicho
Director
Hernán Findling
,
Oliver Kolker
Writer
Oliver Kolker
,
Germán Loza
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Argentina
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
24 April 2014
Release date
24 April 2014
Argentina
Worldwide Gross
$53,249
Also known as
Fermín, glorias del tango, Fermín, Glories of Tango, 探戈的荣耀
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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