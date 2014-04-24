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Poster of Glories of Tango
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Glories of Tango
6.6

Glories of Tango

, 2014
Fermín, glorias del tango
Argentina / Drama / 18+
Poster of Glories of Tango
6.6

Synopsis

A patient expresses himself using the lyrics and titles of tango songs as a result of a post traumatic stress disorder discovered by a psychiatrist.

Cast

Esteban Bortnik
Clodomiro
Carlos Copello
Carlos Copello
Antonella Costa
Eva Turdera
Luciano Cáceres
Luciano Cáceres
Fermín ( Young)
Valentín Javier Diment
Arquímedes
Emilio Disi
Ciempies
Gastón Pauls
Iván Steinhardt
Luis Ziembrowsky
Héctor Alterio
Fermín
Julio Dupláa
Remisero
Mariano 'Chicho' Frumboli
Chicho
Director Hernán Findling, Oliver Kolker
Writer Oliver Kolker, Germán Loza
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 24 April 2014
Release date
24 April 2014 Argentina
Worldwide Gross $53,249
Also known as
Fermín, glorias del tango, Fermín, Glories of Tango, 探戈的荣耀

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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