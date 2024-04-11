Menu
Sheqo
Sheqo
Sheqo
18+
Comedy
Country
Egypt
Runtime
2 hours 9 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
11 April 2024
Release date
11 April 2024
Egypt
10 May 2024
Finland
16
3 May 2024
Great Britain
15
26 April 2024
Ireland
15A
25 April 2024
UAE
TBC
Budget
0 EGP
Worldwide Gross
$22,229
Production
El Sobky Production
Also known as
Shekko, Birader, Sheqo, Бей первым
Director
Amr Youssef
Cast
Mohamed Mamdouh
Dina El Sherbiny
Amina Khalil
Ahmed Fahmy
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.9
Rate
14
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
