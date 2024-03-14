Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Rocky Road to Berlin
1 poster
Going 0
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Rocky Road to Berlin

Rocky Road to Berlin

Rocky Road to Berlin 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

The story of the novice musician Kuzma. Three days before the planned concert he goes with his friend Bard to Berlin for the old car "Pobeda". It is said that there is a collector ready to exchange the yellow beast for the Mercedes-Benz W140 (called as "Mers"). Kuzma promises his girlfriend Barbara to return home in a new car, and the guys from the band - to have time to perform. From the first minutes of the trip, of course, everything goes wrong. However, one thing is certain: the adventure will help the heroes find their true purpose.
Rocky Road to Berlin - trailer
Rocky Road to Berlin  trailer
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 14 March 2024
Release date
25 September 2024 Czechia
30 May 2024 Germany 12
14 March 2024 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,465,147
Production UPHub, Ukrainian State Film Agency
Also known as
Rocky Road to Berlin, Ja, 'Pobieda' i Berlin, Ya, Pobyeda i Berlin, Я, «Побєда» і Берлін
Director
Olga Ryashina
Cast
Ivan Blindar
Volodymyr Geva
Maria Stopnyk
Roman Lutskyi
Rostyslav Bome
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Rocky Road to Berlin - trailer
Rocky Road to Berlin Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Tron 3
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Lermontov. Doomsday
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Bone Lake
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more