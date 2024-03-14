The story of the novice musician Kuzma. Three days before the planned concert he goes with his friend Bard to Berlin for the old car "Pobeda". It is said that there is a collector ready to exchange the yellow beast for the Mercedes-Benz W140 (called as "Mers"). Kuzma promises his girlfriend Barbara to return home in a new car, and the guys from the band - to have time to perform. From the first minutes of the trip, of course, everything goes wrong. However, one thing is certain: the adventure will help the heroes find their true purpose.