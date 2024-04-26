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Poster of Pavi Caretaker
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Pavi Caretaker
6.3

Pavi Caretaker

, 2024
Pavi Caretaker
India / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Pavi Caretaker
6.3

Cast

Radhika Sarathkumar
Mariyamma
Dileep
Pavi
Johny Antony
Maathan
Swathi Konde
Leena
Dharmajan Bolgatty
Ratheesh
Jinu Ben
Jerry
Deepu G Panicker
Pramosh Kumar
Vineeth Kumar
Abhi
Shreya Rukmini
Janaki
Rosmi
Jeena
Director Vineeth Kumar
Writer Rajesh Raghavan
Composer Midhun Mukundan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 26 April 2024
Release date
26 April 2024 India U
26 April 2024 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $143,664
Production Grand Productions
Also known as
Pavi Caretaker

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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