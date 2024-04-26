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6.3
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Pavi Caretaker
6.3
Pavi Caretaker
, 2024
Pavi Caretaker
India / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Cast
Radhika Sarathkumar
Mariyamma
Dileep
Pavi
Johny Antony
Maathan
Swathi Konde
Leena
Dharmajan Bolgatty
Ratheesh
Jinu Ben
Jerry
Deepu G Panicker
Pramosh Kumar
Vineeth Kumar
Abhi
Shreya Rukmini
Janaki
Rosmi
Jeena
Director
Vineeth Kumar
Writer
Rajesh Raghavan
Composer
Midhun Mukundan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
26 April 2024
Release date
26 April 2024
India
U
26 April 2024
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$143,664
Production
Grand Productions
Also known as
Pavi Caretaker
More
Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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