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Poster of A Crack in the Mountain
7.6
Kinoafisha Films A Crack in the Mountain
7.6

A Crack in the Mountain

, 2022
A Crack in the Mountain
Hong Kong / Documentary / 18+
Poster of A Crack in the Mountain
7.6

Synopsis

Deep in the jungle of Central Vietnam, lies a magnificent underground kingdom. Hang Son Doong which translates as “mountain river cave”, is the largest cave passage in the world and a place of spectacular beauty. With more people having climbed Everest than visited Son Doong, its pristine charm has remained undisturbed for millions of years. In 2014, Son Doong’s future was thrown into doubt when plans were announced to build a cable car into the cave. With many arguing that this would destroy its delicate eco-system and the local community divided over the benefits this development would bring, the film follows those caught up in the unfolding events. Beautifully shot and scored, “A Crack In The Mountain” is a powerful exposé about how both good and bad intentions can ultimately lead to one of the world’s greatest natural wonders being trampled for money. As well as inspire those who care about our natural heritage to fight to protect it.

Cast

Huong Nguyen Thien Le
Adam Spillane
Howard Limbert
Giang Hoang Dang
Bill Hayton
Jonathan Drake
David English
Tuan Van Tran
Darryl Granger
Nguyen Bang Ho
Director Alastair Evans
Writer Alastair Evans
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 April 2022
World premiere 1 April 2022
Production Marlovski Media
Also known as
A Crack in the Mountain, Khe Nứt Trong Núi, 거대한 균열: 항손둥 동굴 이야기, 산의 균열

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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