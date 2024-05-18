Menu
Poster of Rumours
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Rumours

Rumours

Rumours 18+
Rumours - trailer
Rumours  trailer
Country Canada / Germany / Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 11 November 2024
World premiere 18 May 2024
Release date
5 December 2024 Australia M
7 May 2025 France
17 April 2025 Germany
6 December 2024 Great Britain 15
6 December 2024 Ireland 15A
1 July 2024 Spain 16
18 October 2024 USA R
Worldwide Gross $697,673
Production Buffalo Gal Pictures, Thin Stuff Productions, Walking Down Broadway Productions
Also known as
Rumours, Tanz der Titanen, Cúpula do Caos, G7高瘋會：首腦危機, Malas lenguas, Pogłoski, Rumeurs, Rumours, nuit blanche au sommet, Voci di potere, Слухи, Чутки, 蜚語
Director
Evan Johnson
Galen Johnson
Cast
Alicia Vikander
Alicia Vikander
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Charles Dance
Charles Dance
Takehiro Hira
Takehiro Hira
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
4.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Charles Dance was explicitly instructed to use his natural English accent, despite portraying the US president in the film. The directors (in Q&A) have said it was a firm decision taken early on, even though the actor is fully capable of delivering a convincing American accent if required. They offered various explanations, but the essence was that they wanted to subvert the audiences' expectations of each character.

Film Trailers
Rumours - trailer
Rumours Trailer
