Poster of Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party

Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party

Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

The thrilling, debauched and frequently hilarious adventures of the legendary Melbourne post-punk band, in their own words.
Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party - trailer
Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party  trailer
Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 20 December 2024
World premiere 12 August 2023
Release date
14 April 2024 Croatia
6 February 2025 Germany
15 February 2024 Netherlands 14
20 September 2024 Poland
26 October 2023 Sweden 15
Worldwide Gross $118,628
Production Beyond TNC
Also known as
Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party, Mutiny in Heaven - Nick Caves frühe Jahre, The Birthday Party: Bunt w niebie
Director
Ian White
Cast
Phil Calvert
Nick Cave
Nick Cave
Mick Harvey
Rowland S. Howard
Tracy Pew
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party - trailer
Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party Trailer
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
