Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party
Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party
Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Synopsis
The thrilling, debauched and frequently hilarious adventures of the legendary Melbourne post-punk band, in their own words.
Expand
Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party
trailer
trailer
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
20 December 2024
World premiere
12 August 2023
Release date
14 April 2024
Croatia
6 February 2025
Germany
15 February 2024
Netherlands
14
20 September 2024
Poland
26 October 2023
Sweden
15
Worldwide Gross
$118,628
Production
Beyond TNC
Also known as
Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party, Mutiny in Heaven - Nick Caves frühe Jahre, The Birthday Party: Bunt w niebie
Director
Ian White
Cast
Phil Calvert
Nick Cave
Mick Harvey
Rowland S. Howard
Tracy Pew
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.4
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Mutiny in Heaven: The Birthday Party
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree