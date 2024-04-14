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The Standstill
The Standstill
, 2023
The Standstill
Great Britain / Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Cast
Jason Young
Preacher
Director
Jason Young
Writer
Jason Young
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Production year
2023
World premiere
14 April 2024
Release date
14 April 2024
Croatia
Production
Gospel Temple Apostolic Church
Also known as
The Standstill
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