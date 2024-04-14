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Kinoafisha Films The Standstill

The Standstill

, 2023
The Standstill
Great Britain / Short / 18+

Cast

Jason Young
Preacher
Director Jason Young
Writer Jason Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Production year 2023
World premiere 14 April 2024
Release date
14 April 2024 Croatia
Production Gospel Temple Apostolic Church
Also known as
The Standstill

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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