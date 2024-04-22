Batgirl We're not killers.

Earth-2 Robin You trained us well. We know what we're doing.

Batman I didn't train you.

Robin You needed help.

Earth-2 Robin When the Justice Society was assigned to search for The Flash...

Batman I'm the one who gave them the assignment. A wild goose chase. The Flash is dead.

Batgirl He's missing. There were no witnesses. No body.

Batman The last thing I needed were a bunch of dilettantes and senior citizens getting in my way.

Robin This isn't even your Earth.

Batman It's the Earth whose tower is in the middle of Gotham. That makes it my world. And I work alone.

Batgirl Who died and made you king?