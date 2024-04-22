Menu
Kinoafisha Films Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two 18+
Synopsis

An endless army of shadow demons bent on the destruction of all reality swarms over our world and all parallel Earths! The only thing opposing them is the mightiest team of metahumans ever assembled. But not even the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and all their fellow superheroes can slow down the onslaught of this invincible horde. What mysterious force is driving them? And how do the long-buried secrets of the Monitor and Supergirl threaten to crush our last defense?
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 22 April 2024
World premiere 22 April 2024
Production DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation
Also known as
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two, La Liga de la Justicia: Crisis en las Tierras Infinitas - Parte Dos, Az Igazság Ligája: Végtelen világok válsága - Második rész, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Partie 2, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two, Liga da Justiça: Crise nas Infinitas Terras - Parte Dois, Õigluse Liiga: kriis lõpututel Maadel - 2. osa, Лига справедливости: Кризис на бесконечных землях. Часть 2, 正义联盟：无限地球危机(下), 正义联盟：无限地球危机2
Director
Jeff Wamester
Cast
Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles
Jennifer Hale
Jennifer Hale
Stana Katic
Stana Katic
Jimmi Simpson
Jimmi Simpson
Lou Diamond Phillips
Lou Diamond Phillips
6.1
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Quotes
Batgirl We're not killers.
Earth-2 Robin You trained us well. We know what we're doing.
Batman I didn't train you.
Robin You needed help.
Earth-2 Robin When the Justice Society was assigned to search for The Flash...
Batman I'm the one who gave them the assignment. A wild goose chase. The Flash is dead.
Batgirl He's missing. There were no witnesses. No body.
Batman The last thing I needed were a bunch of dilettantes and senior citizens getting in my way.
Robin This isn't even your Earth.
Batman It's the Earth whose tower is in the middle of Gotham. That makes it my world. And I work alone.
Batgirl Who died and made you king?
Batman Everyone on Earth 3.
