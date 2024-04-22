Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two18+
Synopsis
An endless army of shadow demons bent on the destruction of all reality swarms over our world and all parallel Earths! The only thing opposing them is the mightiest team of metahumans ever assembled. But not even the combined power of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and all their fellow superheroes can slow down the onslaught of this invincible horde. What mysterious force is driving them? And how do the long-buried secrets of the Monitor and Supergirl threaten to crush our last defense?
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 34 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere22 April 2024
World premiere22 April 2024
ProductionDC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation
Also known as
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Two, La Liga de la Justicia: Crisis en las Tierras Infinitas - Parte Dos, Az Igazság Ligája: Végtelen világok válsága - Második rész, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Partie 2, Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two, Liga da Justiça: Crise nas Infinitas Terras - Parte Dois, Õigluse Liiga: kriis lõpututel Maadel - 2. osa, Лига справедливости: Кризис на бесконечных землях. Часть 2, 正义联盟：无限地球危机(下), 正义联盟：无限地球危机2