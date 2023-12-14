Menu
Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun
Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun

Synopsis

Masha leaves the forest in pursuit of an adventure in the city, where she encounters many unexpected situations and surprises while attending a wedding, and later seeks to do everything in her power to save Christmas.
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 14 December 2023
Release date
25 January 2024 Argentina ATP
14 December 2023 Czechia U
18 January 2024 Mexico AA
14 December 2023 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,322,357
Production Animaccord Animation Studio
Also known as
Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun, Masha y el Oso ¡El doble de diversión!, Máša a medveď 2 - Dvojitá zábava, Máša a medveď 2: Dvojitá zábava, Maşa ile Koca Ayı: Sonsuz Eğlence!, Masha e o Urso - Diversão em Dobro!, Masha e o Urso: Diversão a Dobrar, Masha és a Medve 2 - Dupla móka, Маша и мечока: Двойно забавление
Director
Vasiko Bedoshvili
Natalya Berezovaya
Cast
Rebecca Bloom
Guillermo Díaz
Alina Kukushkina
Boris Kutnevich
Cast and Crew
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas
