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La Snagov
5.7
La Snagov
, 2024
La Snagov
Romania / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
5.7
Cast
Radu Botar
Doctorul
Catalin Catoiu
Mihai
Florin Kevorkian
Sorin
Mara Nicolescu
Nina
Nicodim Ungureanu
George
Eugen Cristea
Iulica
Astilean Dan
Dan
Bianca Martinica
Rela
Bogdan Nechifor
Marius
Irina Radulescu
Irina
Director
Cristian Comeaga
Writer
Bogdan Ficeac
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Romania
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2024
Also known as
La Snagov
More
Film rating
5.7
Rate
12
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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