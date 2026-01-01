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5.7
Kinoafisha Films La Snagov
5.7

La Snagov

, 2024
La Snagov
Romania / Drama / 18+
5.7

Cast

Radu Botar
Doctorul
Catalin Catoiu
Mihai
Florin Kevorkian
Sorin
Mara Nicolescu
Nina
Nicodim Ungureanu
George
Eugen Cristea
Iulica
Astilean Dan
Dan
Bianca Martinica
Rela
Bogdan Nechifor
Marius
Irina Radulescu
Irina
Director Cristian Comeaga
Writer Bogdan Ficeac
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2024
Also known as
La Snagov

Film rating

5.7
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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