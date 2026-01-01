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Poster of Far from the Tree
Kinoafisha Films Far from the Tree

Far from the Tree

, 2023
Daleko od stromu
Czechia / Short / 18+
Poster of Far from the Tree

Cast

Tamara Kotrbová
Zdenka
Marika Malá
Linda
Jakub Kalvoda
Mrs. Vasková
Jana Tomecková
Stepán
Jan Vales
Kacka
Sabina Vytopilová
Jakub
Jirí Mucha
Miro
Dominik Zedník
Tereza
Sára Sedlácková
Venda
Timea Kasparová
Bartender
Director Emma Marková
Writer Emma Marková
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 23 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Tomas Bata University
Also known as
Daleko od stromu, Far from the Tree

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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