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Far from the Tree
Far from the Tree
, 2023
Daleko od stromu
Czechia / Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
Cast
Tamara Kotrbová
Zdenka
Marika Malá
Linda
Jakub Kalvoda
Mrs. Vasková
Jana Tomecková
Stepán
Jan Vales
Kacka
Sabina Vytopilová
Jakub
Jirí Mucha
Miro
Dominik Zedník
Tereza
Sára Sedlácková
Venda
Timea Kasparová
Bartender
Director
Emma Marková
Writer
Emma Marková
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
23 minutes
Production year
2023
Production
Tomas Bata University
Also known as
Daleko od stromu, Far from the Tree
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