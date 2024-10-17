Menu
IMDb Rating: 5.5
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Throwback

The Throwback

The Throwback 18+
Synopsis

A married couple in full blown midlife crisis are thrown into further turmoil when the wife, an under-appreciated and stressed "supermom," suffers a post-traumatic breakdown causing her to regress to her college-age, party-girl self.
The Throwback - trailer in russian
The Throwback  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 14 November 2024
World premiere 17 October 2024
Release date
17 October 2024 Russia Cinemaus Studio
Budget $1,200,000
Worldwide Gross $3,339
Production Miantri Films, Movie House Stories
Also known as
The Throwback, 19 Outra Vez, Plötzlich Teenie, Rebobina e Ressaca, Маме снова 19
Director
Mario Garcia
Cast
Will Sasso
Justina Machado
Michelle Randolph
Gregg Sulkin
David Siracusa
6.4
13 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
