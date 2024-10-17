Menu
Comedy
Synopsis
A married couple in full blown midlife crisis are thrown into further turmoil when the wife, an under-appreciated and stressed "supermom," suffers a post-traumatic breakdown causing her to regress to her college-age, party-girl self.
The Throwback
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
14 November 2024
World premiere
17 October 2024
Release date
17 October 2024
Russia
Cinemaus Studio
Budget
$1,200,000
Worldwide Gross
$3,339
Production
Miantri Films, Movie House Stories
Also known as
The Throwback, 19 Outra Vez, Plötzlich Teenie, Rebobina e Ressaca, Маме снова 19
Director
Mario Garcia
Cast
Will Sasso
Justina Machado
Michelle Randolph
Gregg Sulkin
David Siracusa
Film rating
6.4
Rate
13
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
The Throwback
Trailer in russian
0
0
