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Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
, 2024
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
India / Biography, Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
The inspirational journey of Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, Indian aerospace scientist and statesman who served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007.
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Cast
Mohammad Ali
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Director
Prince Jagadeesh Daneti
Writer
Prince Jagadeesh Daneti
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Production year
2024
World premiere
11 October 2024
Release date
11 October 2024
India
11 October 2024
USA
Budget
$10,000,000
Production
Pink Jaguars Entertainment
Also known as
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes
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