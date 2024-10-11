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Poster of Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Kinoafisha Films Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

, 2024
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
India / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Synopsis

The inspirational journey of Dr. Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, Indian aerospace scientist and statesman who served as the 11th president of India from 2002 to 2007.

Cast

Mohammad Ali
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam
Director Prince Jagadeesh Daneti
Writer Prince Jagadeesh Daneti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 October 2024
Release date
11 October 2024 India
11 October 2024 USA
Budget $10,000,000
Production Pink Jaguars Entertainment
Also known as
Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 5 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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